The X-Files reboot: The truth is still out there on Gillian Anderson’s return

The former Agent Dana Scully actress is excited about Ryan Coogler’s involvement with the property. However, her own involvement is still a mystery even to her.

By
As Ryan Coogler‘s reboot of The X-Files finds its way to come together, the original creator of the show, Chris Carter, recently commented on how difficult it would be to question reality for the new series since conspiracy theories are thrown around much more commonly these days. Carter said, “Everything’s a conspiracy. No one knows what the truth is. It’s completely subjective and relative now.“ Then went on to use Kate Middleton’s recent breaking news of her cancer diagnosis as an example when the public created a conspiracy theory about it, “Can you imagine, first of all, being sick — but then everyone’s got a take on it? The most private thing becomes the most public thing, and then the most misunderstood thing.”

Even with these new hurdles, Coogler’s reboot is still working its way forward, and although there are no details on what characters the reboot will feature, one thing that people will still question is if the original actors will make any kind of return to the show. According to Deadline, Gillian Anderson found Coogler’s involvement to be the shot in the arm the show needed to come back in a new form. Anderson recently appeared on The Today Show when she said, “It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen.’ Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen.”

Anderson continued to show her admiration for Coogler, saying he’s “a bit of a genius” and that “there’s a chance [a reboot will] happen.” As for Anderson making an appearance, even she will search for an answer,

Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

Carter gave his blessings to Coogler when he said they had a “really nice conversation.” Then he went on to say, “It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it.’” He’s also not envious of his task, “No matter what, he’s got a hard job. Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.“

Source: Deadline
