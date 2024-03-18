Scoop: Gillian Anderson gets the biggest live interview assignment in the trailer for the new Netflix film

One interview can change everything according to the new one-sheet poster of Scoop. Scoop is the new political drama from Netflix, which is based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s memoir Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview. The new film features an ensemble cast that includes Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai & Rufus Sewell. The movie is directed by Philip Martin from a screenplay by Peter Moffatt & Geoff Bussetil. Scoop is set to release on Netflix Friday, which is APRIL 5.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”