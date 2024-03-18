Scoop: Gillian Anderson gets the biggest live interview assignment in the trailer for the new Netflix film

One interview can change everything according to the new one-sheet poster of Scoop. Scoop is the new political drama from Netflix, which is based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s memoir Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview. The new film features an ensemble cast that includes Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai & Rufus Sewell. The movie is directed by Philip Martin from a screenplay by Peter Moffatt & Geoff Bussetil. Scoop is set to release on Netflix Friday, which is APRIL 5.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads,
“Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.
To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”
The film is produced by Hilary Salmon & Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & TV. The executive producers on board are Sanjay SInghal for Voltage TV and Sam McAlister. The director, Philip Martin, tells Netflix, “I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew — to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections. It’s a film about power, privilege, and differing perspectives and how — whether in glittering palaces or high-tech newsrooms — we judge what’s true.” The film’s star, Billie Piper, used this movie as an opportunity to learn more about the story, of which she had been personally fascinated with, “It was something I cared about tremendously. When you watch that interview, you think, ‘How did this get onto the screens? How was this signed off on? Who was part of this?’ Getting this close to a royal? That level of exposure — don’t know that I’ll ever see anything like it again. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen an interview like it. And there are a number of incredible women behind this moment, and telling their story is a gift as an actor, to be honest.”
