Our first look at TRON: Ares provides a detailed image of a menacing-looking Rinzler for the anticipated sequel

Walt Disney Studios unveils our first official look at TRON: Ares, starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, and more.

What’s black and red and sinister all over? Our first look at Rinzler in Disney’s next chapter of the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares. In the official first-look image from TRON: Ares, Rinzler gives us an over-the-shoulder stare while wearing a black suit lined with red trim. They’re holding a matching black Identity Disc in their right hand and ready to smoke the competition.

TRON: Ares “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy. Jared Leto leads the cast of TRON: Ares, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson filling out the primary cast.

TRON: Ares is in production in Vancouver and is slated for a 2025 release. Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of EvilKon-TikiPirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) directs from material written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird, and Jack Thorne.

Speaking about the forthcoming TRON film, Rønning said, “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

More details to come…

Source: Walt Disney Studios
