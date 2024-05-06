Tron: Ares has wrapped production as director shares new photos

I’ll admit I doubted a third Tron movie would ever happen, but I’m thankful to be proven wrong. After kicking off production at the start of the year, Tron: Ares has wrapped production and director Joachim Rønning has shared a handful of photos on Instagram.

“ That’s a wrap on TRON: ARES, ” Rønning wrote. “ Thanks to an incredible and tireless crew, I really believe we pushed the filmmaking limits on this movie. Even through six weeks of night shoots you never slowed down. Also, a big thank you to our wonderful cast for leaving everything on screen. I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve done. ” You’ll note that some of the photos contain blurred-out elements, with one seemingly covering up a Light Cycle.

Tron: Ares “ follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. ” The film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

To the delight of Tron fans, it was confirmed last month that Jeff Bridges will also return. “ I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story, ” Bridges said. “ I’m excited about that. It’s wild. Jared Leto is the star of this third one, and I’m really anxious to work with him, and I’ve admired his work. ” He also spoke about the visual effects of the last Tron movie, which found him digitally de-aged in a way that didn’t always work. “ [I’m really excited] to see what the technology is going to be all about [this time], ” he said. “ When I did Tron: Legacy, we had to put all these dots on our face and all these kinds of things. And that’s [probably] all passé. I had to see myself as a young guy or as another character, but the same guy, but it was gonna be digitally created. I think it was [de-aging], but I didn’t like the way I looked in it; I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself; it was kind of bizarre [laughs]. I’m anxious to see what the technology and what it will be. I hear there’s even less A.I. stuff in this. It’s going to be more a practical set, and they’re beautiful; there are beautiful sets that I’ve seen. “

Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.