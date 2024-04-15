Tron: Ares: an on-set video reveals Jared Leto in costume in a post on social media

We get our first look at Jared Leto in costume as a viral video taken on the set shows him waiting in between takes on a city street.

Welcome back to the Grid, user. Disney is finally following up their cult franchise with a new entry, Tron: Ares. While the new entry in the series does not seemingly feature the Flynn family, at least for now, their legacy will be put into further question as a sophisticated program escapes from the game and ventures into our world. Jared Leto, who had a big swing and a miss with his last franchise attempt, Morbius, is heading up the cast for this continuation. Disney recently unveiled details of Tron: Ares‘ release at last week’s CinemaCon.

CBR.com has reported on an on-set video taken during a night shoot on the production. The video was posted to social media and seems to show a scene that takes place in a city street with cars stalled in the middle of the road. Jared Leto is seen in full view in his character’s costume. Leto is seen with visible face injuries as he walks by his trailer which imply the scene takes place around an action sequence and his character will encounter real-world damages.

Tron: Ares “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

Tron: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. Jared Leto leads the cast of Tron: Ares, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson filling out the primary cast. Tron: Ares is in Vancouver production and slated for a 2025 release. Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Kon-Tiki, Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) directs from material written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird, and Jack Thorne.