Disney’s Mandalorian & Grogu, Tron: Ares, Toy Story 5, and more get release dates ahead of CinemaCon

I’ve got great news for all of you Mouseketeers out there! Disney has revealed the studio’s 2026 release schedule, with dates for projects like Mandalorian & Grogu, Tron: Ares, Toy Story 5, the live-action adaptation of Moana, and more!

Mandalorian & Grogu is Disney’s untitled Star Wars title, dated May 22, 2026, with Tron: Ares as Disney’s untitled film, dated October 10, 2025. Toy Story 5 is the studio’s untitled Pixar project, dated June 19, 2026. Also, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui, is moving to July 10, 2026.

You can see the complete list of film titles and release dates below:

THE AMATEUR (20th) previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 4/11/25

NIGHTBITCH (Searchlight) is now dated on 12/6/24 (Limited)

MOANA (Disney) previously dated on 6/27/25 moves to 7/10/26

UNTITLED DISNEY (Disney) previously dated on 7/10/26 is removed from schedule

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED STAR WARS dated on 5/22/26

TOY STORY 5 (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED PIXAR dated on 6/19/26

TRON: ARES (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY dated on 10/10/25

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by Jon Favreau, who will also produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. Production is expected to kick off later this year. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in February. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” Kathleen Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Meanwhile, TRON: Ares “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy. Jared Leto leads the cast of TRON: Ares, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson filling out the primary cast.

TRON: Ares is in Vancouver production and slated for a 2025 release. Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Kon-Tiki, Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) directs from material written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird, and Jack Thorne.

We first saw TRON: Ares in February when Disney shared a teaser image from the forthcoming sequel. Speaking about the forthcoming TRON film, Rønning said, “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana comes promptly after the studio shared the first image from the animated sequel Moana 2. Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, and Alan Tudyk reprise their roles in the forthcoming animated adventure as Maui, Moana, and Hei Hei, respectively. David G. Derrick Jr. directs the project from his own script.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced Toy Story 5 in February 2023, though plot details remain a mystery. Reports say the sequel could split the story into two parts, with one half focusing on the toys helping Bonnie cope with the overwhelming demands of school. At the same time, the other could follow Woody, Bo, Ducky, Bunny, Giggles McDimples, and Duke Caboom and their lives at the traveling carnival. The two stories could intersect, though we’ll need to wait for more details.

Other films on the list include the James Hawes-directed action thriller The Amateur. The 20th Century Studios feature follows a CIA cryptographer who manages to blackmail his agency into training him to let him go after a group of terrorists who killed his wife in London. Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe, Julianne Nicholson, Rachel Brosnahan, Holt McCallany, and Takehiro Hira lead the cast.

Lastly, Marielle Heller’s horror comedy Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, and Mary Holland, tells the story of a woman who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom seeking a new chapter in her life and encounters just that when her maternal routine takes a surreal turn.

What do you think of Disney’s 2025-2026 release schedule? Which films are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.