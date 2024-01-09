The Mandalorian & Grogu: A New Star Wars movie set for the silver screen to begin production in 2024

The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on an adventure set for the silver screen! Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, this new chapter in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey will go into production in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” Favreau shared.

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing “Ahsoka” Season 2, among those in the works.

Since the release (and vitriolic blowback) of Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars fans have pondered about when they would return to theaters for another feature-length adventure set in a galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, 2024 is already buzzing with news about Star Wars projects moving into production in the new year. Lucasfilm announced three new upcoming standalone movies at the opening of Star Wars Celebration 2023, including a story about the founding of the Jedi that acts as a finale for the current era of interconnected Disney+ shows.

We also know about Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey for an upcoming film, which, according to ProductionList.com, goes into production on April 7, 2024, in London.

According to the official announcement posted on StarWars.com in April 2023:

James Mangold’s movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while Dave Filoni’s will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set after the events of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni’s film “will focus on the New Republic and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.”

Finally, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film will take place after The Rise of Skywalker, 15 years after the defeat of the Sith. The story focuses on Rey attempting to establish a new Jedi Order among the cosmos.

“As you can see by all the television we’ve been doing, we’re exploring a lot of different storylines. This really spawns from what George Lucas said years ago, that he created Star Wars to move forward and backward along a mythological timeline,” Kennedy said. “Now we’re looking to broaden that timeline, building a rich future, expanding upon the present, going deep into the past to tell our stories, and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present, and the future.”

With Disney shifting to a more significant theatrical model after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that the House of Mouse and Lucasfilm will bring two of its most beloved Star Wars characters to the big screen for a larger-than-life adventure. There’s nothing like experiencing a Star Wars chapter on the silver screen, complete with dynamic sound, overpriced concessions, and hollering fans. If the studios want to send the current Star Wars era out with a bang, The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is a fantastic addition to the plan.

What do you think about The Mandalorian & Grogu movie coming to theaters? Would you prefer to watch the film in the cinema or the comfort of your home on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below.