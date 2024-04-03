The X-Files: Chris Carter says new reboot will be hard to make because “everything’s a conspiracy” now

The X-Files creator Chris Carter says Ryan Coogler’s reboot will be hard to make because “everything’s a conspiracy” now.

By
The X-Files, reboot, Chris Carter, Ryan Coogler

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot of The X-Files, but the world has changed considerably since the original series debuted over thirty years ago, presenting a new set of challenges.

While chatting with Inverse, The X-Files creator Chris Carter spoke about the reboot and the difficulties Ryan Coogler will face with telling “conspiracy” stories. The original show arrived in the wake of Watergate and the JKF assassination, but conspiracies have taken on a different tone in recent years. “Everything’s a conspiracy,” Carter said. “No one knows what the truth is. It’s completely subjective and relative now.

Carter brought up Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, who recently found herself the subject of conspiracy theories following her surgery and public absence, later coming out to reveal she had been diagnosed with cancer. “Can you imagine, first of all, being sick — but then everyone’s got a take on it?” Carter said. “The most private thing becomes the most public thing, and then the most misunderstood thing.” Carter also wondered if The X-Files negatively contributed to the “question everything” mentality. “You do a show like this, [and] there’s media done on you and it’s like, what does that spawn?” he said. “What does that produce? What is the result of that thing? It’s not always good.

Related
The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The original series had the benefit of perfect casting with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, and the reboot will have a high bar to overcome in that regard. “No matter what, he’d got a hard job,” Carter said. “Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.

While Carter isn’t involved in the project beyond giving it his blessing, he did have a “really nice conversation” with Coogler when the reboot was first pitched to Fox. When it comes to passing the reins to someone else, Carter is more than happy to do so. “It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with is,” Carter said.

Source: Inverse
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
The X-Files, reboot, Chris Carter, Ryan Coogler
The X-Files: Chris Carter says new reboot will be hard to make because “everything’s a conspiracy” now
supernatural reunion, jensen ackles, jared padalecki
What’s standing in the way of a Supernatural reunion?
Star Wars: The Acolyte, Dafne Keen
The Acolyte: New photos of Dafne Keen’s Jedi Padawan from upcoming Star Wars series
is 3 body problem a hit or a flop
Is 3 Body Problem a hit or a flop? How is it stacking up to other shows?
View All

About the Author

9620 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The X-Files News

Latest TV News

Load more articles