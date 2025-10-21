The Young People: Osgood Perkins horror movie starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker is now filming

Osgood Perkins is on quite a roll. After making his feature directorial debut with The Blackcoat’s Daughter in 2015, he got his second film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, out into the world just one year later. But then there was a four year wait for his third film, Gretel & Hansel, and another four year wait for his fourth, Longlegs. Then he switched into maximum overdrive. His Stephen King adaptation The Monkey reached theatres just seven months after Longlegs, his movie Keeper is set to reach theatres on November 14th (nine months after The Monkey), and before Keeper is released, he has already started filming his next movie, The Young People !

Two months ago, it was announced that Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Forbidden Fruits) and Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon, The Last of Us) star in the film – and an image of Tung was used to break the filming news on social media:

An image of the script was also shared, and a glimpse of the top line of page 76 indicates that Perkins is entering Lovecraftian territory with this film, because there’s a reference to “The Old Ones.”

That’s all we have to go on, because the plot for The Young People is being kept secret.

A few months ago, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.” The Young People is part that deal. Neon is co-financing the picture with Lyrical Media, with Perkins producing alongside Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

Are you a fan of Osgood Perkins’ work, and are you glad to hear that he has already gotten The Young People into production? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.