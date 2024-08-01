They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz horror film finds a home at New Line Cinema

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and a couple months ago we learned the first project that will be coming out of the Nocturna partnership is called They Will Kill You . Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, has the lead role in this film – and now The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that New Line Cinema has come on board to co-finance and distribute They Will Kill You.

Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

They Will Kill You is aiming to start filming in South Africa in mid-September. Beetz will be taking on the role of a woman who answers a help-wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise. She doesn’t realize she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

When Nocturna was announced earlier this year, Dana Goldberg, Skydance’s chief creative officer, said: “ Andy and Barbara are visionary filmmakers who have mastered the art of scary event movies that connect with global audiences, and David and I along with the entire Skydance team are thrilled to partner with them on the launch of Nocturna. It’s fitting that They Will Kill You will be our first project, as it perfectly encapsulates Nocturna’s mission of delivering unique and entertaining horror experiences that will live in the audiences’ nightmares for years. “

Are you interested in They Will Kill You, and are you glad to hear that the film has found a home at New Line Cinema?