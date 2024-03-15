It filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti team with Skydance to launch genre label Nocturna

Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the sibling duo behind the recent It movies, are launching a genre label called Nocturna at Skydance

By
It Andy Muschietti

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, have now teamed up with Skydance to launch a label called Nocturna, which will be focused on making “high quality genre features for global audiences in both theatrical and streaming, with the goal of producing two films per year.” The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and also revealed that the first feature being developed for the Nocturna label is called They Will Kill You. 

Written by Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak, They Will Kill You is set to be directed by Sokolov, who previously wrote and directed the 2019 Russian-language action comedy Why Don’t You Just Die. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is said to be a “horror feature laced with the black humor that is Sokolov’s trademark.” The story centers on a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years. 

The Muschiettis provided a short statement about Nocturna: “Under this label, we are excited to deliver the full range of emotions that our movies pack: Heart, humor and horror.

Dana Goldberg, Skydance’s chief creative officer, added: “Andy and Barbara are visionary filmmakers who have mastered the art of scary event movies that connect with global audiences, and David and I along with the entire Skydance team are thrilled to partner with them on the launch of Nocturna. It’s fitting that They Will Kill You will be our first project, as it perfectly encapsulates Nocturna’s mission of delivering unique and entertaining horror experiences that will live in the audiences’ nightmares for years.

Nocturna will be run by Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, who will be acting as co-heads of film. Ackerman and Schoenfelder will be producers on the films alongside the Muschiettis, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, and former Orion executive Dan Kagan.

Are you glad to hear Andy and Barbara Muschietti will be heading up a new genre label at Skydance? Share your thoughts on Nocturna by leaving a comment below.

It Pennywise
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Director Joe Dante and producer Roger Corman are teaming up for the Little Shop of Horrors reboot Little Shop of Halloween Horrors
Little Shop of Halloween Horrors: Joe Dante to direct reboot of Roger Corman’s Little Shop of Horrors
Trailer: Director Dave Parker's vampire movie You Shouldn't Have Let Me In is now available to watch on the Tubi streaming service
You Shouldn’t Have Let Me In trailer: Dave Parker vampire film is now on Tubi
The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven, is set to reach theatres in June, and a trailer for the film is now online
The Crow remake trailer released; director of original film calls it “Crow Wick”
Leprechaun reimagining director Felipe Vargas is aiming to give the new film an elevated vibe, while also going for gory, sexy, and crazy
Leprechaun reimagining director aiming to make something that’s gory, sexy, crazy, and elevated
View All

About the Author

14822 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Andy Muschietti News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles