Horror Movie Trailers

They Will Kill You trailer: Zazie Beetz / Muschietti horror movie reaches theatres in March

By
Posted 6 hours ago
A trailer has been released for They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz and described as a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedyA trailer has been released for They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz and described as a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You, which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. It was recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on March 27, 2026 – and today, the hype starts building with the unveiling of a trailer! You can check it out in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, stars as a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Beetz is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise, Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh, and Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe. Barbara Muschietti has described the film as a fun horror comedy action movie that will make viewers smile.

Competition

Given that this “blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy” has been compared to Ready or Not, it’s interesting to note that its March release date puts it in direct competition with the Ready or Not sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Previously scheduled for an April 10th theatrical release, that movie moved up to March 27th a couple of weeks ago. So now, we’ll have to wait and see if Ready or Not 2 and They Will Kill You are going to remain on a box office collision course.

What did you think of the They Will Kill You trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to catch on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The film has been given an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief sexual content/nudity.

They Will Kill You

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,690 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest They Will Kill You News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2025!

Posted 6 days ago
2025 was a solid year for horror, but what were the best movies? Here's our list of the best horror movies of the year!

JoBlo Originals

The 5 Worst Horror Movies of 2025

Posted 5 days ago
Despite 2025 being a generally good year for horror, there were also some notable disappointments among the releases.