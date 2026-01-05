They Will Kill You trailer: Zazie Beetz / Muschietti horror movie reaches theatres in March

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You , which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. It was recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on March 27, 2026 – and today, the hype starts building with the unveiling of a trailer! You can check it out in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, stars as a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Beetz is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise, Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh, and Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe. Barbara Muschietti has described the film as a fun horror comedy action movie that will make viewers smile.

Competition

Given that this “blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy” has been compared to Ready or Not, it’s interesting to note that its March release date puts it in direct competition with the Ready or Not sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Previously scheduled for an April 10th theatrical release, that movie moved up to March 27th a couple of weeks ago. So now, we’ll have to wait and see if Ready or Not 2 and They Will Kill You are going to remain on a box office collision course.

What did you think of the They Will Kill You trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to catch on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The film has been given an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief sexual content/nudity.