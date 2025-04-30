This is Spinal Tap returns to the cinematic stage in a trailer for the mockumentary’s 41st anniversary re-release

Are you ready to smell the glove again? After a several decades-long hiatus, Spinal Tap is returning to the cinematic stage for special anniversary screenings! The uproarious mockumentary from Rob Reiner is a classic, endlessly quotable gem that finds Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer transforming into rock ‘n’ roll legends with something to prove. Few comedies capture the true essence of performing in a struggling rock band, with all the stage mishaps, in-fighting, and explosive adrenaline rushes accompanying the wild ride. If you missed This is Spinal Tap in theaters in 1984, buckle up, slip into some leather chaps, and raise your horns because the film comes back to theaters on July 5 for a limited run until July 7, thanks to Fathom Entertainment.

In today’s This is Spinal Tap trailer, director Marty DiBergi chronicles the rock ‘n’ roll antics and buffoonery of one of England’s loudest bands, Spinal Tap. The promo brings many of the film’s comedic highlights to center stage, reminding fans of the film’s absurdity, outlandish portrayal of the rockstar lifestyle, and hilarious pitfalls of being in a band whose members keep dying or falling prey to one embarrassing stage mishap after the next. As the band endures a series of outrageous setbacks, they wonder if they’ve still got what it takes to rock the world and give fans a reason to turn their music to eleven.

Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap returns to theaters just in time to build hype for the forthcoming sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer retake the stage as the surviving band members of Spinal Tap, with Reiner reprising his role as the documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi.

In addition to Reiner and the comedic trio, the This is Spinal Tap sequel includes a star-studded list of musician cameos, such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. Guest, McKean, and Shearer tabbed out the plot, which finds “England’s loudest and most punctual band, reuniting for one final concert.”

“I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll,” said Reiner.

It’s finally happening! David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) are taking the stage once again to melt faces, tower above Stonehenge, and tempt the Dark Lord with their sexy, swingin’ sounds! I’ve never been more ready.

Is the new trailer for This is Spinal Tap getting you pumped up for the film’s 41st anniversary? Are you excited about the sequel? What’s your favorite Spinal Tap song? Let us know in the comments section below.