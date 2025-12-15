Five Classic Films to Remember Rob Reiner By

As the tragic news about the deaths of iconic director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle Singer Reiner, continues to evolve and circulate throughout the media, we can’t help but reflect on the filmmaker’s legendary library of classics. Call it copium, but thinking about some of Reiner’s most memorable films helps calm the nerves and allows us to take stock in the cinematic gifts afforded to us during the heights of the man’s creativity. While there are many features to choose from, we’ve assembled a short list of Hollywood gems that showcase Reiner’s talent, passion, and influential vision. Please enjoy this look back at five highlights from Reiner’s storied career, and join us in remembering films that made a lasting impact on our hearts and souls.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Where else to begin but with Reiner’s 1987 fairy tale classic, The Princess Bride? If you were a child of the ’80s, there was no cinematic bedtime story quite like this. Starring the likes of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, frequent Reiner collaborator Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Andre the Giant, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Peter Falk, and Fred Savage, The Princess Bride is often described as the perfect movie.

Adapted by William Goldman from his novel of the same name, The Princess Bride tells a fantastical tale of true love, pirates, swashbuckling, righteous revenge, miracles, unexpected twists, and an odious villain falling prey to his own hubris. Blending comedy, romance, drama, and endless adventure, The Princess Bride is one of Reiner’s most cherished gems in an ornate crown of glittering excellence.

Stand by Me (1986)

For people of my generation, few movies leave as lasting a mark as Rob Reiner’s Stand by Me. I was only five when Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s 1982 novella, “The Body,” hit screens, but I had an older sister, and there wasn’t a movie featuring Corey Feldman that escaped her notice. Back in the ’80s, coming-of-age movies were grittier, harsher, more reflective. Stand by Me, featuring the talents of Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland, Casey Siemaszko, and Gary Riley, cuts to the core of ’80s upbringing, when freedom to explore and disappear for hours was commonplace, your parents trusting that your friends would help keep you safe.

In Stand by Me, a group of friends find the body of a missing boy, which triggers a series of startling and emotionally devastating events that strip away their innocence and warp the way they see the world. Stand by Me harkens back to a golden age when filmmakers trusted younger audiences to understand and appreciate mature themes and nuance. Few movies understood the fragility of childhood like Stand by Me, making it a stone-cold classic in an industry that often treats younger audiences with kid gloves.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

No list focusing on Rob Reiner classics would be complete if we did not throw up our horns for the satirical mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. Hailed by many to be one of the greatest movies of its kind, This Is Spinal Tap follows Spinal Tap, one of England’s loudest bands, as chronicled by film director Marty DiBergi (played by Reiner himself). Throughout the film, Spinal Tap encounters one outrageous debacle after another, from dying bandmates to malfunctioning stage props, confounding equipment setups, and controversial album covers, among other challenges.

This Is Spinal Tap is a must-watch for any fan of outlandish comedies, and is likely an all-timer for any metalhead worth their salt in the ’80s and ’90s. I made the mistake of not experiencing This Is Spinal Tap until my late twenties. How I remained blissfully unaware of this timeless slice of cinema, I’ll never know. Still, the night I watched it with a good buddy of mine, I was forever changed, and reminded of Rob Reiner’s genius, and appreciation of the finer things, like amplifiers that go to eleven, the imposing size of Stone Henge, and the importance of honoring the Dark Lord with a rock and roll tribute worthy of his majesty.

Misery (1990)

One of the most extraordinary aspects of Rob Reiner’s work was his ability to adapt and effortlessly transition into various film genres. While Stand by Me taps into horrific discoveries made during adolescence, 1990’s Misery takes obsession to the darkest corners of the human psyche for a terrifying tale of dependency, recovery, and fanaticism.

In Misery, a famous author (James Caan) is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels. In time, he comes to realize that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse. Adapted from the story by Stephen King, Misery features Kathy Bates in one of her most commanding performances as Annie Wilkes, a former nurse who looks after the well-being of Paul Sheldon (Caan) as he recovers from a near-fatal car crash. When Annie discovers that Paul intends to kill her literary hero, the mask Annie’s been wearing slips, revealing a monster capable of sending Paul to his death if he does not write a different ending. Reiner’s Misery is a masterclass in tension, horror, and a cautionary tale that has haunted generations since the act of hobbling was seared into the minds of audiences worldwide.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

How many times have you heard the phrase, “I’ll have what she’s having?” You can thank Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron for that iconic line. In 1989, Rob Reiner returned to the romantic comedy genre, albeit this time with a more personal touch. Starring Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, and Bruno Kirby, When Harry Met Sally… might have never come to screens were it not for Reiner’s divorce from Penny Marshall. During an interview with Ephron, where Reiner discussed the couple’s split, the concept for Harry (Crystal) was born, providing Reiner with a creative outlet for his grief. In When Harry Met Sally… a man and a woman share a drive from Chicago to New York City, setting off a series of chance meetings that evolve into an inspired friendship. When they begin to question if they belong together, things take a turn as matters of the heart change the course of their lives forever.

Few movies help redefine a genre, but When Harry Met Sally… is a rare example of cinematic excellence rewriting a formula for greatness. Reiner’s film is touching, funny, cathartic, and incredibly sincere, with the chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan being the film’s highlight. The characters feel genuine, relatably neurotic, and aspirational in that they could be anyone who feels lost in love. Reiner’s keen eye for direction and Ephron’s pen make for a wicked combination that elevates the romantic comedy genre to great heights and then some.

And there you have it. Of course he also directed other stone cold classics like A Few Good Men and The American President (as well as The Sure Thing – which is a gem). What are some of your favorite Rob Reiner films? Feel free to share a list alongside your thoughts in the comments section below.