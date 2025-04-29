Thunderbolts* will kick off the summer box office with a projected $175 million opening

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* will hit theaters this Friday, with early tracking predicting a $175 million global opening to launch the summer box office. That places it slightly behind Captain America: Brave New World, which debuted with just over $192 million worldwide. However, Thunderbolts is earning significantly stronger reviews, and positive word of mouth could give it staying power in the weeks ahead.

Thunderbolts* is projected to draw between $70-$75 million domestically and another $90-$100 million internationally. The film follows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) as they are forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpowered individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Although an opening of $175 million is pretty damn good, it’s not exactly reaching the levels of Marvel’s glory days. The franchise has been struggling lately, with only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine standing out as clear box office successes in Phase Five. Still, the future looks brighter, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps generating real excitement and the Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars teasing that they may recapture some of that Infinity War/Endgame magic.