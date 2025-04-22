Thunderbolts* first reactions praise a deeply human story with Florence Pugh as the highlight of the movie

The first reactions to the London premiere of Thunderbolts* have emerged. With a surprisingly emotional story at its heart, most are calling it a return to form for Marvel and have heralded Florence Pugh (Yelena) as the picture’s MVP.

Matt Neglia writes that Thunderbolts* is “ different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the emotional wreckage of broken individuals grappling with their past choices and finding camaraderie amidst the emptiness of their lives. This may be a team-up film, but it very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself. It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits. “

Amon Warmann calls the films a “ visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while! “

According to The Hollywood Handle, Thunderbolts* is “ one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch. Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here. Make sure you stay for the credits… “

#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch.



“ Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is, ” wrote Brandon Norwood. “ Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too. “

Big Gold Belt Media praised the film as “ raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike anything #Marvel has done before — a must-see story that hits where it hurts and heals where it matters. “

Emily Murray was particularly blown away by the film, saying it’s “ easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it. “

Mia Pflüger says the film “ introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team. “

These types of first reactions are typically overly positive, but I’ve got my fingers crossed that Thunderbolts* will live up to the hype. It would be nice if Marvel could bring Phase 5 to a close with a winner.

Thunderbolts* follows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) as they are forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpowered individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2nd.