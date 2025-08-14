Marvel’s Thunderbolts* brings the battle against darkness and self doubt to Disney+ on August 27

While Marvel fans wait for a digital release date for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (which I’m sure is right around the corner), the comic brand’s ragtag team of misfit antiheroes, the Thunderbolts, are crashing onto Disney+ later this month on August 27. The latest Marvel Studios adventure arrives with strong home-viewing momentum and builds on its well-received theatrical debut, boasting an 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Thunderbolts are the New Avengers, the ultimate surprise to audiences (unless you scrolled past Marvel’s social media accounts the night the film reached theaters), as this misfit team of burned assets rallies their powers and unites against all odds. Their namesake movie, Thunderbolts*, is an action-packed adventure, with audiences embracing the film’s super-powered humor and adrenaline.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*:

“Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?”

No lie, Thunderbolts* is my favorite MCU film since Avengers: Endgame, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps being a close second. The film, directed by Jake Schreier, takes a bold leap into uncharted territory for the MCU by focusing on characters battling their inner demons throughout the adventure. In addition to being one of the MCU’s funnier entries, Thunderbolts* never stops talking about the harsh tolls of superherodom, and how we’re stronger together than alone. The emotionally-charged movie brings a grounded vibe that the MCU has not embraced in years, with an epic conclusion that sets the stage for significant changes in the 616.

Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, aka Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Are you excited about Thunderbolts* coming to Disney+ on August 27? How long will it take for Fantastic Four to get its digital release date? Let us know in the comments section below.