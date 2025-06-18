Marvel’s Thunderbolts* comes crashing onto digital and physical media platforms in July

Ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios is bringing its rag-tag group of antiheroes home for a digital and physical release. According to an exclusive story from Entertainment Weekly, Thunderbolts* is crashing onto Digital platforms on July 1 and Blu-ray on July 29. Marvel fans hoping for a Disney+ release date must wait a bit longer for the latest chapter of the MCU to hit the mouse-eared streamer, but we’ll let you know when we have more details about that specific release.

In Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) must unite on a dangerous mission that brings them closer together. Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpowered individual known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who’s pulling strings from behind the scenes.

In addition to revealing the digital and Blu-ray release dates for Thunderbolts*, Entertainment Weekly discussed the film’s secrecy with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who said she knew about the New Avengers twist for years.

“I met with Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito many years ago, when they first pitched me this whole idea of playing Val, and they pitched me this,” Louis-Dreyfus says. “So I’ve really known for a long time. I haven’t said a thing to anyone!”

Thunderbolts earned $379M+ at the global box office, making it one of the lowest-grossing installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These numbers are surprising, as critics and fans reacted positively to Thunderbolts from the start. However, the movie landscape is changing. Films come to digital and physical markets faster than ever, theater tickets and concessions are expensive, and the audience’s home theater setups are more advanced. Aside from seeing the movie with a crowd (which can be a blessing and a curse), the draw to drop a significant portion of your hard-earned paycheck at the cinema is more complicated to justify than ever. Then again, maybe I’m barking up the wrong tree.

Either way, Marvel’s Thunderbolts* comes to digital platforms on July 1 and Blu-ray on July 29. I can’t wait to watch Thunderbolts* again. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.