The dead have awakened in the new trailer for Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club

Welcome to the club! Netflix has just unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming film The Thursday Murder Club. The streamer also has announced the premiere date for the film on Thursday, August 28. The mystery caper stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver. Home Alone director Chris Columbus helms the film from a screenplay by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

The official synopsis reads,

“Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.”

Chris Columbus produces the film along with Jennifer Todd. Jo Burn, Richard Osman, Eleanor Columbus, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody are all on board as executive producers on the project.

Columbus, who also first brought Harry Potter to the big screen with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, raved about how this cast is the best he’s had since that film. Columbus told Netflix, “This is the finest cast I’ve worked with since Potter. They’re just so incredibly well-prepared, and it’s because they do everything. They do theater, they do television, they do film, and they’ve developed those sorts of muscles.” He continued to talk up the film, saying, “There’s a wonderful mystery at its core, so mystery fans will be very happy. But thematically, it’s interesting that we’ve got four elderly people who are living in a retirement community and who are fascinated by death and murder. They are facing their own demise, yet at the same time, they are obsessed with studying cold cases. I fell in love thematically with that. It’s comedic, but it’s also very emotional.”

Amblin Entertainment teamed up with Netflix for the film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, and Spielberg reportedly stopped by the set during production and ran into old friend, Paul Freeman, who played Belloq in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Thursday Murder Club (L to R) Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie. Photo Credit: Giles Keyte / Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club (L to R) Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie. Photo Credit: Giles Keyte / Netflix