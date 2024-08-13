TIFF 2024 adds Saturday Night, Megalopolis, On Swift Horses and more to their screening schedule

Deadline has just unveiled that the Toronto International Film Festival has added twenty more titles to their schedule, which brings their lineup of official selections to a total of 278 films. One of the bigger titles to be added is Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which depicts the evening of October 11, 1975, when “a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. It is the true story of what happened behind the scenes that night in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.”

Another big feature that will be screened is the already-divisive but anticipated new film from Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola — Megalopolis. This will be the film’s North American premiere after its debut in Cannes already gave the movie the kind of buzz that people had expected to come from a mind as mad as Coppola’s. The film would also secure a distribution deal from Lionsgate after that premiere.

Twisters’ Daisy Edgar-Jones will also have a new film showcased at TIFF called On Swift Horses, which co-stars Jacob Elordi. Per Deadline, “The Daniel Minahan-directed movie follows a woman and her husband who are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of his brother. She embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.” You can view the complete list of additions below, which also includes a special repeat screening of Damien Chazelle’s breakout film Whiplash.

Gala

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola | USA

North American Premiere



William Tell

Nick Hamm | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

Special Presentations

Babygirl

Halina Reijn | USA

North American Premiere

Dahomey

Mati Diop | Benin/France/Senegal

North American Premier

Hold Your Breath

Karrie Crouse, Will Joines | USA

World Premiere

On Swift Horses

Daniel Minahan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



Paul Anka: His Way

John Maggio | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



Queer

Luca Guadagnino | Italy/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Saturday Night

Jason Reitman – USA

Canadian Premiere



Shell

Max Minghella | USA

World Premiere

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title

The Luckiest Man in America

Samir Oliveros | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Room Next Door

Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

North American Premiere

The Salt Path

Marianne Elliott | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

Vermiglio

Maura Delpero | Italy/France/Belgium

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Discovery

Village Keeper

Karen Chapman | Canada

World Premiere

You Are Not Alone

Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien | Canada

World Premiere

Centrepiece

Bliss (Hemda)

Shemi Zarhin | Israel

International Premiere

Sales Title

Special Events

Double Happiness

Mina Shum | Canada

Whiplash

Damien Chazelle | USA