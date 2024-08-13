TIFF 2024 adds Saturday Night, Megalopolis, On Swift Horses and more to their screening schedule

The famed North American film festival adds 20 more titles to their slate, which include big upcoming films from Jason Reitman and Francis Ford Coppola.

Deadline has just unveiled that the Toronto International Film Festival has added twenty more titles to their schedule, which brings their lineup of official selections to a total of 278 films. One of the bigger titles to be added is Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which depicts the evening of October 11, 1975, when “a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. It is the true story of what happened behind the scenes that night in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.”

Another big feature that will be screened is the already-divisive but anticipated new film from Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola — Megalopolis. This will be the film’s North American premiere after its debut in Cannes already gave the movie the kind of buzz that people had expected to come from a mind as mad as Coppola’s. The film would also secure a distribution deal from Lionsgate after that premiere.

Twisters’ Daisy Edgar-Jones will also have a new film showcased at TIFF called On Swift Horses, which co-stars Jacob Elordi. Per Deadline, “The Daniel Minahan-directed movie follows a woman and her husband who are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of his brother. She embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.” You can view the complete list of additions below, which also includes a special repeat screening of Damien Chazelle’s breakout film Whiplash.

Gala
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola | USA
North American Premiere

William Tell
Nick Hamm | Italy/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title

Special Presentations
Babygirl
Halina Reijn | USA
North American Premiere

Dahomey
Mati Diop | Benin/France/Senegal
North American Premier

Hold Your Breath
Karrie Crouse, Will Joines | USA
World Premiere

On Swift Horses
Daniel Minahan | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Paul Anka: His Way
John Maggio | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Queer
Luca Guadagnino | Italy/USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title

Saturday Night
Jason Reitman – USA
Canadian Premiere

Shell
Max Minghella | USA
World Premiere

The Brutalist
Brady Corbet | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Sales Title

The Luckiest Man in America
Samir Oliveros | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Room Next Door
Pedro Almodóvar | Spain
North American Premiere

The Salt Path
Marianne Elliott | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title

Vermiglio
Maura Delpero | Italy/France/Belgium
North American Premiere
Sales Title

Discovery
Village Keeper
Karen Chapman | Canada
World Premiere

You Are Not Alone
Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien | Canada
World Premiere

Centrepiece
Bliss (Hemda)
Shemi Zarhin | Israel
International Premiere
Sales Title

Special Events
Double Happiness
Mina Shum | Canada

Whiplash
Damien Chazelle | USA

Source: Deadline
