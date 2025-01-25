Severance: Tim Cook becomes the latest Lumon employee to praise Kier in a new promo

Tim Cook may be Apple’s CEO, but he still has time to clock in at Lumon Industries to promote Severance. Apple TV+ has released a new promo for the acclaimed series featuring Tim C. and Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman). Check out the video below!

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries “ whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. ”

The second season recently debuted on the streaming service, and from the sounds of things, it’s just as good, if not better, than the first. Our own Alex Maidy was full of praise in his review, “ The second season of Severance does not disappoint and achieves the rare feat of improving upon the debut season, ” Maidy wrote. “ The cast is exceptional, and the direction, led by Ben Stiller doing the best work of his career, improves on what came before it. This is such a rich world that has deepened what the audience knows without sacrificing any quality along the way. Each episode is full of character development that makes you care deeply about what happens to each member of the MDR team and even gives reasons to care about the antagonists as well. “

Related Keanu Reeves has been confirmed as the voice of the Lumon Building in an episode of Severance

In addition to the rave reviews from critics and audiences, the show has also been quite profitable, reportedly generating over $200 million for Apple TV+.

While Severance hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season, it’s likely only a matter of time. In fact, series writer and co-executive producer Mohamad El Masri teased last year that creator Dan Erickson has already mapped out the future of the series. “ There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons, ” El Masri said. “ Even in Season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that. I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going. People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up Season 3 and beyond? “

Have you been watching Severance season 2?