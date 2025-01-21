Severance has reportedly generated more than $200 million for Apple TV+

Streamers usually have their signature title, and Severance is the show that became a hit for Apple TV+. The series is only in its second season and the momentum continues to roll. Our own Alex Maidy gave season 2 a perfect 10 score when he said in his review, “The cast is exceptional, and the direction, led by Ben Stiller doing the best work of his career, improves on what came before it. This is such a rich world that has deepened what the audience knows without sacrificing any quality along the way. Each episode is full of character development that makes you care deeply about what happens to each member of the MDR team and even gives reasons to care about the antagonists as well.”

Deadline is now reporting that the unusual workplace show has generated over $200 million for its streamer Apple TV+. This research comes from the company Parrot Analytics. According to Deadline, “Parrot came to these figures via its Content Valuation methodology, which uses a formula to correlate audience demand with subscribers and therefore revenue. The system also examines how shows and movies generate value for streamers in markets across the globe.” It also reported that Slow Horses has generated $184.8 million for Apple TV+ in the same timeframe as Severance. Whereas, The Morning Show has generated $299.4 million. Ted Lasso was their biggest moneymaker with $609.4 million in its entire run.

Here is the official synopsis for Severance season two: “Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

As was the case with the first season, season two of Severance will find Ben Stiller getting behind the camera for a number of episodes, including the premiere episode, which has dropped on Apple TV+ this past January 17. The 10-episode season will conclude in late March, as episodes will be released on a weekly basis.