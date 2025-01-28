Adam Scott talks about missing the cast of Parks and Rec as well as filming the comedy series

Adam Scott may have a new office job now, but he’s missing his time at Pawnee City Hall. The actor is currently starring in season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit show Severance. The series is only in its second season and the momentum continues to roll. Our own Alex Maidy gave season 2 a perfect 10 score when he said in his review, “The cast is exceptional, and the direction, led by Ben Stiller doing the best work of his career, improves on what came before it. This is such a rich world that has deepened what the audience knows without sacrificing any quality along the way. Each episode is full of character development that makes you care deeply about what happens to each member of the MDR team and even gives reasons to care about the antagonists as well.”

According to Deadline, Scott recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where they played him a clip from Parks and Rec, where his character, Ben Wyatt, attempted to make a claymation video. Scott told the host, Josh Horowitz, “I haven’t seen the show in a long time. Honestly because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors even though we’re constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it.”

The cast of Parks and Rec is said to have been keeping up with each other through a text chain. This includes Amy Poehler, Retta, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Jim O’Heir, Rob Lowe and Aziz Ansari. Scott continued to say how much he misses that era of his life, “It was a really just joyful 5 years — for me, 7 years for the show — getting to go work there every day with that group of people. We had so much fun and we’re making something that meant something to people; it meant something to us.”