Severance: Ben Stiller wanted President Barack Obama for season 2

The premiere of Severance season 2 included a cameo from Keanu Reeves as the voice of an animated Lumon building, but the John Wick actor wasn’t Ben Stiller’s first choice for the role. While speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stiller said he originally reached out to President Barack Obama to see if he wanted to take the role in Severance. That was not who I was expecting.

“ There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama, ” Stiller said. “ I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer. So I wrote an email to him, and like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama, saying, ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.’ “

Stiller joked that he wasn’t convinced. “ What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance? But it was pretty cool that he responded. “

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries “ whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. ”