Ben Stiller hasn’t directed himself since Zoolander 2 and he never will again

Ben Stiller directed himself in a few films throughout his career, but he’s unlikely to do so ever again, and you can thank the failure of Zoolander 2 for that.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stiller says his perspective shifted after directing and starring in the 2016 sequel to his cult favourite comedy. “ It was just a point where I stepped back and thought, ‘Okay, why am I doing this? What’s important to me?’ Going through a failure doesn’t feel great, but it made me ask those questions, ” Stiller said. “ That gave me clarity. It wasn’t a fun time — there was a lot else going on in my life — but what I came out with was the realization that I only want to do things that matter to me, things that make me happy and that I’d actually want to watch. That’s really how I started making decisions after that, and for me it became a lot clearer. “

Stiller realized that he didn’t like directing himself (or watching footage of himself in the editing room) and doesn’t plan to do it again. “ I stopped doing it, and I haven’t done it since, ” he said. “ And I’ve been very happy about that, because I like just being able to focus on one thing at a time. It’s so much more enjoyable that way for me. “

Although Stiller doesn’t want to direct himself, he does love stepping behind the camera on other projects, particularly Apple TV+’s Severance. “ I’m constantly impressed by the craft of acting, especially watching the actors on Severance. Seeing what they do makes me grateful I don’t have to be in front of the camera. It’s hard, ” Stiller said. “ I’m grateful to be an audience, to watch, encourage, maybe nudge them in one direction or another — and sometimes not do anything at all. “