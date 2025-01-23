Keanu Reeves has been confirmed as the voice of the Lumon Building in an episode of Severance

Severance season 2 is off and running. Apple TV+’s hit show has been generating an astounding amount of money for the streamer. It has been said that the unusual workplace show has generated over $200 million for its platform. This research comes from the company Parrot Analytics. According to the report, “Parrot came to these figures via its Content Valuation methodology, which uses a formula to correlate audience demand with subscribers and therefore revenue. The system also examines how shows and movies generate value for streamers in markets across the globe.”

In the first episode of this new season, you may have recognized a familiar voice in a ‘Lumon Is Listening’ video that is shown to the employees of Macrodata Refinement. NME reports that series creator Dan Erickson confirms that it is Keanu Reeves doing the voice. While speaking with Collider, Erickson said,

All I can say is that we talked about a couple of different people for that role. We always wanted it to be somebody that people have certain associations with, but also, it had to be a very warm presence. The Lumon building is very friendly in the context of this video, and there’s a friendliness to that particular voice and a heart to that particular voice.”

Here is the official synopsis for Severance season two: “Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

As was the case with the first season, season two of Severance will find Ben Stiller getting behind the camera for a number of episodes, including the premiere episode, which has dropped on Apple TV+ this past January 17. The 10-episode season will conclude in late March, as episodes will be released on a weekly basis.