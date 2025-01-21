Interviews: Ben Stiller, Adam Scott and the cast of Severance talk about the second season

The first season of Severance became an instant hit for Apple. The surreal workplace thriller blended elements of science fiction, dark comedy, and brilliant, subversive twists to keep viewers wondering what was coming next in the world of innies and outies. The process that gave the series its title created a block between the employees of Lumon Industries, preventing workers from knowing what their lives are like outside the office. Led by Mark Scout (Adam Scott), the team consisting of Irving (John Turturro), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Helly (Britt Lower) begins to unravel that there may be more going on than they realize.

Season two finds the severed employees at Lumon dealing with the fallout from their actions in the first season finale. With new coworkers and mysterious changes at their company, the team balances their innie and outie lives as they try to figure out what is really going on. With new cast members and guest stars, including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble, and returning favorites like Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, the second season of Severance is even better than the first.

I chatted with the cast and crew of Severance about the new season. Series creator and showrunner Dan Erickson talked about the scarier and more intense second season and whether the endgame for the series is already planned. Director Ben Stiller and star Adam Scott talked about their working relationship, Scott’s crazy hair, and the intensity of the series. John Turturro talked about his on-screen romance with Christopher Walken and how he found Irving’s accent, while Britt Lower discussed playing Helly’s two sides this season, and Zach Cherry talked about Dylan’s larger role this season. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Season two of Severance premieres on January 17th on AppleTV+.