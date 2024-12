Titan Casket is selling an official Nosferatu coffin

The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu (watch it HERE) is set to reach theatres on Wednesday, December 25th – and earlier this month, distributor Focus Features started selling full-size replicas of the title character’s Sarcophagus bed, which is said to deliver “the best sleep of your life.” (And it’s a good thing it’s so cozy, because it goes for the price of $20,000.) With nightly sleep covered, let’s now talk about eternal rest. Titan Casket has announced that they’ve teamed up with Focus Features to design “a one-of-a-kind casket inspired by the haunting aesthetic and rich storytelling of this highly anticipated movie. The custom Nosferatu casket will be available for purchase at titancasket.com/nosferatu for $3,999. Designed specifically for fans of the film and those drawn to gothic elegance, this casket blends Titan Casket’s renowned quality with cinematic artistry, capturing the eerie yet sophisticated essence of the movie.”

An image of Titan’s Nosferatu casket can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Josh Siegel, co-founder of Titan Casket, provided the following statement: “ At Titan, we believe in finding creative ways to normalize conversations around death and funeral planning. Collaborating on such an iconic project is not only a fun way to showcase our craftsmanship but also aligns with our mission to make planning ahead approachable and meaningful. “

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him .

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife Anna, Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) in an unspecified role. As mentioned, Bill Skarsgard is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “ conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it. “

The first reactions to the film recently made their way online, and they were very positive. Nosferatu has earned an R rating for bloody violent content, graphic nudity, and some sexual content. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray highly recommends that you check it out, as he described the film as a new horror classic in his 10/10 review.

Will you be watching Nosferatu, and/or buying the Titan Casket tie-in? Let us know by leaving a comment below.