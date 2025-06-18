Tom Segura’s Bad Thoughts gets renewed for a second season at Netflix

Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world in his dark and twisted comedy series, Bad Thoughts. Our Alex Maidy had a ball with the first season as he said in his review, “I laughed from the opening short in the first episode and did not stop laughing through the sixth and final episode. My biggest complaint about the series is how short it is, with most episodes barely cracking the half-hour mark. Any sketch-format series is bound to have some duds or unfunny material, but Bad Thoughts is a winner throughout and has the potential to become a perennial hit for Netflix. Whether or not we get a second season, Tom Segura has proven his skills as a writer and filmmaker of cinematic caliber projects.”

Fans of the series can rejoice as more Bad Thoughts are coming after Netflix picked up the show for another season. Segura stated, “It was such a thrill to get the opportunity to entertain and horrify audiences with our very Bad Thoughts on Netflix. We’re all so excited to push things further with season 2. I promise your family will not approve of what we do.” The comedian also posted a reaction video on Netflix’s YouTube account, where he says, “More Bad Thoughts are coming. Thank you, Netflix! Season 2 is on the way. I’m so excited. I told my mom in a screen-recorded call, but the audio cuts out for privacy reasons, but you can tell if you watch for a few seconds that she is definitely not happy with it.”

Tom Segura was the director of some episodes in season one, alongside Jeremy Konner and Rami Hachache. Segura also leads the writing staff, featuring Konner, Hachache, Craig Gerard, Conor Galvin, Greg Tuculescu, and Matthew Zinman. The series has several notable guest stars, including Dan Stevens in multiple roles and Daniella Pineda, Shea Whigham, Kirk Fox, Bobby Lee, and Rachel Bloom.

Executive producers on the series include Tom Segura, Ryan P. Hall, Molly Mandel, Jeremy Konner, Craig Gerard and Matthew Zinman. And the show comes from YMH Studios. Segura’s series has mock trailers, celebrity spoofs, and original ideas while featuring recognizable actors. Each episode contains hilarious films resembling Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, crossed with Key & Peele.