Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner & Lucy Boynton testing for Lara Croft in live-action Amazon series

Sophie Turner and Lucy Boynton are testing for the role of Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s live-action Tomb Raider series.

In case you forgot, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a live-action Tomb Raider TV series for Prime Video, and Deadline has the scoop on two possible contenders for the coveted role of Lara Croft. The outlet reports that Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) are set to test for the leading role in the Tomb Raider series.

Deadline doesn’t know who else could be testing for the series but mentions that some of the other names on the Tomb Raider wishlist, such as Emma Corrin and Mackenzie Davis, are not believed to be testing.

Jen Salke, Head of Amazon & MGM Studios, has teased that Tomb Raider will be an “epic” and “globe-trotting” series. Waller-Bridge is also excited to be bringing the series to life, saying, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.

God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!” Waller-Bridge said when Amazon approached her about the Tomb Raider series. “The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I’ve been building up to this. What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I’ve learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that ’90s vibe? And it’s such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do.

Waller-Bridge added that she has the opportunity to “do something dangerous and exciting” with the Tomb Raider series. “I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to,” Waller-Bridge said. “And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse.

Could you see Sophie Turner or Lucy Boynton as the new Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider series?

Source: Deadline
