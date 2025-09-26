Tourist Trap: 1979 horror classic is getting a collector’s edition Blu-ray release in Australia

The 1979 Charles Band production Tourist Trap is one of my favorite underseen classics, a movie I would love to see get referenced more often – so I’m very happy to hear that the Australia-based company Umbrella is giving the film a collector’s edition Blu-ray release on January 14, 2026! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Directed by David Schmoeller, who also wrote the screenplay with J. Larry Carroll, Tourist Trap has the following synopsis: When a group of friends finds themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere, they seek refuge at a peculiar roadside museum, only to discover that the museum’s owner, the eccentric and unsettling Mr. Slausen is hiding a dark, twisted secret. As night falls, they find themselves trapped in a horrifying maze of strange mannequins and deadly traps. What was meant to be a fun detour quickly becomes a fight for survival as the group’s every move is monitored by the unhinged Mr. Slausen and his terrifying creations. Chuck Connors plays Mr. Slausen and is joined in the cast by Shailar Coby, Jocelyn Jones, Jon Van Ness, Robin Sherwood, Tanya Roberts, Dawn Jeffory-Nelson, and Keith McDermott.

Carroll produced the movie, with future Full Moon founder Charles Band serving as an executive producer.

Umbrella is bringing Tourist Trap to Blu-ray with the following bonus features: – 48 page book of behind-the-scenes material and new essays by Justin Beahm and Nat Brehmer – Custom illustration rigid case by Johny ‘Visibly Wasted’ Bekavac – Custom illustration slipcase by Johny ‘Visibly Wasted’ Bekavac – 8 art cards – A3 reversible poster – Limited edition numbered release – NEW! Audio Commentary with Full Moon Historian Nat Brehmer – NEW! Surviving Slausen: Interview with Actor Jocelyn Jones – NEW! Roadside Nightmare: Interview with Actor Jerry Van Ness – NEW! Slausen’s Lost Scenes from Script to Screen: Jarret Gahan on Tourist Trap – Audio Commentary with Director David Schmoeller – Exit Through the Chop Shop: The Making of Tourist Trap – Tourist Trap: A 1999 Interview with Director David Schmoeller – Tourist Trap: Alternate Cut – Trailer

Are you a fan of Tourist Trap, and will you be buying a copy of this collector’s edition Blu-ray release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.