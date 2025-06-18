Netflix takes flight with the terrfying story about an experiment gone wrong in the Trainwreck: Balloon Boy trailer

Where were you when Falcon Heene had seemingly taken flight inside his father’s homemade UFO, terrifying the world that believed, at any moment, a six-year-old could fall from an intense height to his untimely death? If you were near a TV in 2009, you’ll recall Heene’s journey well, though there’s more to the story than you’d think. In the trailer for Netflix‘s Trainwreck: Balloon Boy, director Gillian Pachter investigates the Balloon Boy incident like never before, providing the public with new angles to a complicated story.

Here’s the official synopsis for Trainwreck: Bubble Boy, courtesy of Netflix:

On October 15, 2009, a father in Fort Collins, Colorado, called 911, claiming that his homemade flying saucer had escaped from the backyard, carrying his six-year-old son inside. This stranger-than-fiction claim is backed up by footage from a news helicopter, which catches up with the balloon and is live-streaming the chase. What starts as a local emergency quickly escalates into a national one, as everyone from the National Guard, to the Sheriff, and Homeland Security, struggles to come up with a plan to safely rescue ‘Balloon Boy’.

As the balloon softly lands, people pray for a miracle reunion – but instead, they discover no boy inside. What appears to be a tragedy takes a sharp turn into something else. Public sympathy quickly turns into righteous outrage, as Balloon Boy quickly becomes one of America’s most infamous and bizarre news stories.

Curious about Netflix’s Trainwreck series? How could you not be? Here’s an overview of the series and a list of release dates for each installment of the jaw-dropping series:

“Delve into the spiraling disasters and epic fails that the world could not look away from in TRAINWRECK. Told from the perspective of those at the heartbeat of the chaos, this anthology series explores some of the wildest and most bizarre events ever to blow up in mainstream media- from disastrous music festivals, political scandals and media hoaxes to cult-like corporations and reality TV disasters.”

The Astroworld Tragedy | Releasing June 10, 2025

Mayor of Mayhem | Releasing June 17, 2025

Poop Cruise | Releasing June 24, 2025

The Cult of American Apparel | Releasing July 1, 2025

The Real Project X | Releasing July 8, 2025

Balloon Boy | Releasing July 15, 2025

P.I. Moms | Releasing July 22, 2025

Storm Area 51 | Releasing July 29, 2025

