A luxury liner hits rough seas as things go from bad to urgent in the trailer for Netflix’s Trainwreck: Poop Cruise documentary

Merriam-Webster defines a poop deck as a partial deck above a ship’s main afterdeck. However, Netflix is giving the term new meaning in the disturbing trailer for Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, a documentary about a four-day cruise from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico, that turned into literal s**t.

James Ross directs Trainwreck: Poop Cruise as part of Netflix’s continuing docuseries about extreme figures, pop culture disasters, ill-kept secrets buried beneath U.S. soil, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis for Trainwreck: Poop Cruise courtesy of Netflix:

“It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four-day round trip from Galveston, Texas to Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and crew on board, the reality proves catastrophically different. After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.

Soon raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about ‘The Poop Cruise’.”

Curious about Netflix’s Trainwreck series? How could you not be? Here’s an overview of the series and a list of release dates for each installment of the jaw-dropping series:

“Delve into the spiraling disasters and epic fails that the world could not look away from in TRAINWRECK. Told from the perspective of those at the heartbeat of the chaos, this anthology series explores some of the wildest and most bizarre events ever to blow up in mainstream media- from disastrous music festivals , political scandals and media hoaxes to cult-like corporations and reality TV disasters.”

The Astroworld Tragedy | Releasing June 10, 2025

Mayor of Mayhem | Releasing June 17, 2025

Poop Cruise | Releasing June 24, 2025

The Cult of American Apparel | Releasing July 1, 2025

The Real Project X | Releasing July 8, 2025

Balloon Boy | Releasing July 15, 2025

P.I. Moms | Releasing July 22, 2025

Storm Area 51 | Releasing July 29, 2025

First, you wouldn’t catch me on a cruise ship—not in your life. Fun Fact: I hate boats. My family always tries to invite me on their boat. I’ve never stepped foot on that death trap. If you enjoy cruising on the open seas, all the power to you. The water is all yours, friends. I’ll sip a Piña colada while waving to you from the shore. As for the Poop Cruise, that’s my worst nightmare. I don’t blame anyone for losing their s**t during this horrendous ordeal, and I’m morbidly curious to see how Netflix covers this luxurious trip turned into tragedy.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise sails onto Netflix on June 24, 2025.