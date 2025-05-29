Colin Trevorrow joins forces with Maximum Effort for an Area 51 conspiracy thriller at Paramount

Jurassic World and The Book of Henry filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is ready to plunge into a rabbit hole when he investigates an upcoming conspiracy thriller set in the mysterious Las Vegas locale Area 51. The untitled project finds Trevorrow producing through his Metronome studio, with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau producing for Maximum Effort. Patrick Gooing executive produces.

According to Deadline, Trevorrow’s film takes place in the 1980s and follows the local Las Vegas TV journalist who first broke the story of Area 51. In addition to penning the screenplay, Thomas and William Wheeler will executive produce alongside Metronome’s Annys Hamilton.

Colin Trevorrow has walked with the dinosaurs for several years as a producer and director for Universal’s Jurassic World franchise. He directed 2015’s Jurassic World relaunch, Jurassic World Dominion – The Prologue in 2021, and Jurassic World Dominion in 2022, the third film in a trilogy that found a handful of stars returning from the original Jurassic Park film. He’s directing an episode of the upcoming Sci-Fi series Halcyon, telling what happens when a flaw in the Witness Protection time travel system is discovered, and a conspiracy emerges, forcing agents to investigate across eras as they track an elusive threat.

What exactly happens behind closed doors at Area 51 remains a mystery. Conspiracy theories about the location being the home of alien autopsies, a deconstruction zone for unidentified flying objects, and more continue to spread online and on private radio channels. People occasionally sneak into the highly classified area, though few come back with more than additional conspiracies about what’s behind the gates.

Earlier this year, a 400-page report about what goes on at Area 51 began making the rounds again on social media, saying it's where the government tests its U-2 spy and A-12 reconnaissance planes. Is this the truth? Another misdirect? What really goes on at Area 51? Why all the secrecy? Does the government let us believe it's alien-related to keep us from discovering the facility's actual purpose?