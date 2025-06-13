Colin Trevorrow is ready to let Star Wars back into his heart, thanks to Andor

Once upon a time, Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow was set to helm what would eventually become Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He co-wrote the screenplay with Derek Connolly, but after two years of development, creative differences led to his departure, with J.J. Abrams stepping in to take over. Unsurprisingly, the experience left Trevorrow somewhat disillusioned with the franchise. But now, he’s taking his first step back into that galaxy far, far away—with plans to finally watch Andor.

“ I’m going to, ” Trevorrow told THR when asked if he had plans to watch Andor. “ It’s not that I don’t know it’s brilliant; I do know that. My son and I have both decided that we are going to watch all of Andor this summer. But I do have to be honest; it has been a struggle for me to engage with anything Star Wars-related just on an emotional level. So, to the team that made Andor, I guess I can say that you’re the ones who’ve finally brought me back in. I know that what they’ve done is extraordinary, and I can’t wait to watch it. ” I think he’ll enjoy it.

Shortly after The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, the script and a few pieces of concept art for Colin Trevorrow’s scrapped version—titled Duel of the Fates—leaked online. In the wake of the film’s mixed reception, many fans and critics praised Trevorrow’s take as a stronger, more fitting conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. Reflecting on the response, Trevorrow later admitted it felt good to see his vision so well received.