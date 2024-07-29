Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 gets a teaser and an October premiere date

The animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, set in the world of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, ran for five seasons and a total of forty-nine episodes (plus one special) on the Netflix streaming service. It wrapped up back in 2022 – and just a couple of months ago, the first season of the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory arrived on Netflix. Viewers who enjoyed that batch of episodes don’t have long to wait to see what happens next, as Netflix has just unveiled a teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2, which is set to premiere on October 17th! You can watch the teaser trailer in the embed above.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous told the story of dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman, who was given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar. Once there, Darius met five other teenagers—Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy—who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, when the dinosaurs broke free from their habitats, the campers were stranded and forced to venture across the island without any help in the hopes of finding a way out alive . Picking up six years later, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory takes place after the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, and a new era of chaos begins… Members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Season 2 has the following synopsis: With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker. Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.

Scott Kreamer, a showrunner on both Jurassic World series, executive produces Chaos Theory with fellow showrunner Aaron Hammersley, as well as Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. DreamWorks Animation is the animation studio. The series is produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

What did you think of the teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2? Will you be watching these new episodes on Netflix in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.