Trap House Review: Dave Bautista and a smooth pace make this worth watching

PLOT: The children of deep-cover DEA agents start robbing trap houses, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of the same cartel hunting their parents.

REVIEW: Trap House is a strange but mostly fun film. It’s a teen-driven action-adventure movie that nods to the family dynamics familiar from co-writer Gary Scott Thompson’s Fast and the Furious series, yet director Michael Dowse doesn’t soften it entirely—occasional flashes of R-rated violence acknowledge the life-and-death stakes the kids are wading into, making the highly improbable premise easier to swallow.

And, indeed, the premise is pretty wild. Imagine a team of lovable teens whose parents are DEA agents. When one of their fathers dies and leaves his family destitute, the kids decide the only fair solution is to rob one of the many stash—or trap—houses in their El Paso, Texas, neighborhood. Using the non-lethal methods taught by their parents, they manage to pull off an improbably lucky streak of heists, with their misadventures played as rousing teen movie fun.

At the same time, a more grounded, hard-core action story unfolds: Dave Bautista plays the father of teen ringleader Cody (Jack Champion of Avatar 2), hunting down the cartel bosses trying to uncover the identities of the DEA team to target their families.

The mix is unusual. One moment, the teen heroes are racing cars and fighting bad guys like members of Dom Toretto’s crew, complete with a tacked-on high school romance between Cody and a new girl, played by Inde Navarrette (whose ultimate identity is telegraphed early on). The next, Bautista and his partner, played by Bobby Cannavale in a fairly standard role, are pursuing the psychotic cartel siblings (Tony Dalton and Kate del Castillo) in tense, realistic action sequences—grounded in a world that feels far removed from the kids’ cartoonish escapades.

Despite the tonal shifts, Trap House has several strengths. Dowse, who directed the underrated gem Goon, keeps the story moving at a brisk pace. Cody, as played by Champion, could have been a cliché, but remains somewhat likable, though aside from Sophia Willis’s character, the other teens are underdeveloped.

The real standout, however, is Bautista. As usual, he never hits a false note. Ray could have easily been a cheesy action hero, but Bautista plays him as a grounded father and agent. His moment of realization—when he begins to grasp the full scope of what’s happening—is delivered straight, perfectly conveying Ray’s sense of betrayal and concern for his son, even as he confronts the violent consequences of the teens’ insane plan. Bautista’s grounded performance is essential; without it, the film’s over-the-top premise might feel like a cartoon. Dalton and del Castillo also display some real menace, although it’s a shame these two actors have been typecast so heavily as cartel bosses in movies, as both roles seem heavily inspired by their own turns on Better Call Saul and Bad Boys For Life.

While the combination of teen adventure and hardcore cartel drama doesn’t entirely succeed, and the movie ends on a ridiculous note seemingly setting up Trap House 2 (which seems unlikely), the performances, pacing, and especially Bautista’s presence make it worth a watch. It’s an odd film, but for what it is, it’s not a bad one.