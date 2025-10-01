Trap House trailer: Teens take on deadly drug cartel (with a little help from Dave Bautista)

Despite being top-billed in the new trailer for Trap House, Dave Bautista feels like he’s playing second-fiddle to a bunch of teenagers for most of it. The action thriller finds Bautista playing an undercover DEA agent who is thrown into a game of cat-and-mouse when he discovers that the team’s own teenage children are using top-secret tactics and intelligence to steal from a ruthless drug cartel.

In addition to Bautista, the film stars Jack Champion (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Sophia Lillis (It), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Zaire Adams (FreeRidge), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Kate Del Castillo (Cleaning Lady), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), and Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man). The film is directed by Michael Dowse, best known for FUBAR and Goon, and scripted by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious) and Tom O’Connor (The Hitman’s Bodyguard).

Trap House will hit theaters on November 14.

I’m just going by the trailer, but Trap House feels like it won’t have nearly enough Bautista in it. Thankfully, he’s got plenty of projects coming up, including the Highlander remake starring Henry Cavill. He’ll be playing The Kurgen in the film. Bautista recently teased that the project will have John Wick-level action sequences. “ I was so blown away by the script because, without saying too much, this is such a great reboot. We’re still paying tribute and giving a nod to the original, but making it new and fresh and exciting, and also just universe-building. It’s just so much bigger than the original, ” he said. “ The action is on par with John Wick. I’m afraid I’m going to say too much. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think people are going to be blown away by this because it’s bigger than you imagine, and it’s new enough that you won’t be seeing the same thing. If you saw the original, you’re still not going to know what the story is. ” Production has been delayed due to Cavill suffering an injury during training and will commence in early 2026.

Bautista is also voicing the villain in The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender (coming October 9, 2026) and starring alongside Jason Momoa in The Wrecking Crew, an action comedy in which the pair play half-brothers who must work together to unravel a conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.

