Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender releases pushed back

Paramount is playing a little release date shuffle with a few of their upcoming animated movies. The studio has pushed back the release of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender from January 30, 2026 to October 9, 2026. The new date was previously occupied by the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which has now been bumped to September 17, 2027. That’s a long way off. However, it’s not all delays, as the release of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie has been moved up to July 24, 2026.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will follow the main cast of the original series in their young adult years. The voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Dave Bautista as the main villain.

In addition to the movie, the Avatar franchise will continue with a brand-new sequel series. Nickelodeon officially ordered Avatar: Seven Havens earlier this year. The new series comes from original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and is “ set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse. “

As for the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Jeff Rowe will return to direct alongside co-directors Yashar Kassai and Kyler Spears. The sequel will find the Turtles going up against Shredder, who was teased at the end of the first film.