Seven Havens: New Avatar sequel series ordered at Nickelodeon with original creators returning

Nickelodeon has ordered Avatar: Seven Havens, a new series set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender with the original creators.

Are you ready for the next installment of Avatar: The Last Airbender? The acclaimed animated series will continue as Nickelodeon has ordered Avatar: Seven Havens, a new 26-episode series from original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Avatar: Seven Havens is “ set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse. “

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon and was followed by The Legend of Korra, which aired for four seasons. “ For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally, ” said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “ We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. “

In their own statement, DiMartino and Konietzko said, “ When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure! “

The creators were once attached to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but left due to creative differences. They returned to Nickelodeon to form Avatar Studios, but the new sequel series won’t be their first project. The team has been working on Aang: The Last Airbender, an animated feature film which will follow the main cast of the original series in their young adult years. The voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Dave Bautista as the main villain. The film is slated to be released in theaters on January 30, 2026.