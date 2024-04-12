Aang: The Last Airbender: The first movie in the Avatar animated trilogy will feature an adult Aang

The first film in the Avatar sequel trilogy is set to take place when Aang has grown up. Eric Nam and Dave Bautista will have main roles.

While fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender receive two more seasons of the new Netflix live-action version of the popular 2005 animated series from Nickelodeon, Paramount has unveiled new details of the animated trilogy that was announced years ago. These new details come as the Netflix show proved to be a big success for the streamer. However, news also recently broke that the live-action show will be getting new showrunners for the next two seasons after Albert Kim steps down. Kim remains a part of the series as an executive producer for seasons two and three. Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani will lead the show as executive producers in the future.

As for the upcoming animated trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender, according to Entertainment Weekly, the Paramount panel at CinemaCon has announced some further information. The working title for the trilogy is currently Aang: The Last Airbender. Eric Nam has been cast as the voice of Aang, and the start of the trilogy will focus on an adult Aang. Dave Bautista, who was also featured at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon panel for The Killer’s Game, has been attached to voice a villain in the series. Nam and Bautista will be joined by Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza in the cast.

Avatar veteran Lauren Montgomery is attached to direct the first film. Avatar co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce the first film in the series, along with longtime producing partner Eric Coleman. Avatar Studios will produce with Coleman executive producing. Coleman was the executive producer and production manager of The Last Airbender series.

Ramsey Naito, President of Animation & Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, had shared, “As original creators, Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical.”

The first film in the trilogy is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.