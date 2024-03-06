Avatar: The Last Airbender gets renewed for two more seasons at Netflix, concluding with season 3

The saga of Aang and the four nations is now planned to continue in two more seasons that are set to be filmed in close proximity to each other.

Fans of the new live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender should be pleased to know that Aang will be able to continue his journey for two more seasons. According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed the series that is based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show of the same name, which was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. In the review from our own Steve Seigh, he stated, “The show’s creator, Albert Kim, has quelled my fears of this show becoming another cinematic blight on Avatar‘s good name, and I hope other fans are as impressed with it as I am. I marched into Kim’s series with my hackles raised and expectations on the low end of the spectrum. Being proven wrong feels pretty good right about now.”

Not only has Avatar: The Last Airbender been renewed, but Netflix has given the mystical fantasy two more seasons, which the original animated series also ran. This news comes after the performance of the first season when the show premiered on February 22, with a recorded 41.1 million views in its first 11 days. This ended up topping its TV list for the last two weeks and the series is on track to become one of the streaming platform’s top ten most-watched shows in the first three months of its run. Netflix instituted this move with the intent of closing the show out with season 3 and they intend to film both of the next two seasons in a near back-to-back fashion after their experience with the young actors on Stranger Things going through growth spurts during the series run.

The show is planning to follow a similar structure of the Nickelodeon series. The original’s narrative featured a story spread across three books that were told in three seasons. The animated show would premiere on the famous children’s network in 2005 to a legion of fans, who have almost unanimously rejected the 2010 feature film version, titled The Last Airbender, from director M. Night Shyamalan. The animated series would reach new heights of popularity as the show became a hit on Netflix during the pandemic.

Avatar: The Last Airbender comes from Rideback. In an ironic twist of events, Rideback boss Dan Lin, who is an executive producer on the series, was announced to be replacing Scott Stuber as Netflix’s new film chief.