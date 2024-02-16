Avatar: The Last Airbender first reactions are mixed, with the visuals praised but some performances lacking spark of the original

First reactions to Avatar: The Last Airbender series are mixed, with visuals praised but performances lacking spark of the original series.

The long-awaited premiere of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is less than a week away, and the first reactions to the series have been trickling out. After original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino exited the project in 2020 due to creative differences, fans were a little apprehensive, but it sounds like the streaming service has largely gotten it right, or, at the very least, it’s better than M. Night Shyamalan’s movie.

Our own Steve Seigh was a big fan, saying, “ I had the pleasure of previewing the first seven episodes of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender for JoBlo.com and I’m thrilled to say that it’s fantastic! It’s full of outstanding performances, one-to-one shots from the original, and new elements to get excited about! I say this as a die-hard fan of the original animated series. I wholeheartedly love this version of the show. If you’re nervous about it, don’t be! Get excited, show up, and enjoy the ride! ” Use those… screen-bending powers and scroll on down for some more Avatar: The Last Airbender first reactions.

Our man @dead_anchoress on Netflix’s #AvatarTheLastAirbender series:

I had the pleasure of previewing the first seven episodes of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender for https://t.co/aJ04cqm6uh, and I'm thrilled to say that it's fantastic! It's full of outstanding performances,… — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) February 16, 2024

The first episode of Netflix's #AvatarTheLastAirbender is fantastic! From the opening scene, you realize that this is far better than the 2010 film.



The fights are great, but the standouts are the actors. These kids FEEL like Team Avatar. A fun new take on a timeless classic. pic.twitter.com/gaoMzHOeC5 — Mike Thomas (@novicecinephile) February 16, 2024

The first episode of Netflix’s #AvatarTheLastAirbender is pretty incredible. It’s more dramatic, mature, and violent than the original. The best part is what they add to flesh out and enrich the story we already know, like showing the Order 66 of the airbenders. A great start! pic.twitter.com/aAeGRh0Y6R — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) February 16, 2024

I am finally allowed to say that the first episode of #AvatarTheLastAirbender is a huge letdown. Sure, the bending looks great and generally the visuals are solid, but this is a mixed bag of an adaptation. Too much exposition, poor writing & horrible pacing. Dallas Liu rules, tho pic.twitter.com/AykmN17l5Z — Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) February 16, 2024

#AvatarTheLastAirbender Ep 1 Dazzles with its GRAND SCALE & VIBRANT environments. Fans can rejoice in its faithful visual adaptation and stylistic action sequences. Yet, it slightly stumbles in cast performances, narrative, & philosophical depth. Excited for how S1 ends!🔥🌀 pic.twitter.com/1hGtkkx5IU — Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) February 16, 2024

For me, #AvatarNetflix's first episode brought together something new yet familiar that I greatly enjoyed immersing myself in! My favorite part of #AvatarTheLastAirbender has always been Zuko, and so you can trust me when I say that Zuko could not have been better adapted!🔥 pic.twitter.com/A8SAjGxN0T — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) February 16, 2024

#AvatarTheLastAirbender eps 1 + 2 are pretty decent so far and I say that as an obsessive fan. There are definitely issues, but it’s better than the controversies would have you think. If you’re open to it, you’ll have fun, but if you’ve already made up your mind, you’ll hate it. pic.twitter.com/S5kRCuGFmk — David Opie (@DavidOpie) February 16, 2024

I had the chance to checkout #AvatarTheLastAirbender on @AvatarNetflix and it’s such a great adaptation. You will get what you are looking for and more! The bending is done so well! Team Avatar is awesome! Zuko is a badass! I love what @netflix has done with this! #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/z1vhxADYb0 — NerdWithTheTech (@NerdWithTheTech) February 16, 2024

The first two episodes of #AvatarTheLastAirbender are fine, but I couldn't help but want to rewatch the original animated series all over again. Dallas Liu is the standout as Prince Zuko, along with the adorable Appa. *Yip Yip* #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/GvNza7bE3p — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) February 16, 2024

#AvatarTheLastAirbender episode 1 is pretty solid, but it just doesn't have the same spark of the OG series. Some of the changes just feel odd right off the bat and some of the acting takes you out of it. Dallas Liu as Zuko is incredible though! But otherwise…kind of meh… pic.twitter.com/oDj5AAGNJA — Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) February 16, 2024

Netflix AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER ep.1 was spectacular! This Live-Action version has done the old animated show — of which I was a fan — incredible justice. The cast were terrific, the visuals were remarkable and Gordon Cormier (Aang) is a revelation.#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/G5go7BCboB — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) February 16, 2024

“ Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world, ” reads the official description. “ With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way. “

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. The live-action series will debut on Netflix on February 22nd.