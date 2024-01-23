Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer: Aang, Kitara, and Sokka embark on a grand adventure to align the elements

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer is slicing through the Oscars buzz today with a blade of wind and fire in its heart. The live-action adaptation of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s beloved animated series is one of 2024’s most anticipated projects, and fans are finally getting an extended look at the upcoming Netflix series. Borrowing familiar beats from Nickelodeon‘s animated presentation, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer burns brightly with bold alterations to the material, distancing itself from the original and M. Night Shyamalan’s universally-panned live-action film.

Here’s the official description for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender:

“Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world,” reads the official description. “With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, among many others.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer presents an epic adventure in a world where the world’s sacred elements are misaligned. Prophecy dictates that only the Avatar can unite the warring nations, creating harmony among enemy factions. Unfortunately, the Avatar will face the Fire Nation, a sect of fire-wielding warlords determined to rule all territories with an iron fist. Aang and his friends Kitata and Sokka venture out into a world on the brink of collapse, hoping to defeat the Fire Nation and broker peace between the elements. The trailer includes plenty of nods to the animated series, including some shots lifted directly from the source material. How Netflix’s live-action adaptation will differ from Nickelodeon’s version remains to be seen, but we’re excited to find out.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 22, 2024.