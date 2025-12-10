TV Trailers

Earthbender Toph Beifong joins the epic adventure in the new teaser trailer for season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Hey Gaang! It’s the return of Netflix’s hit live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The streamer has just released a new teaser trailer for the new season and has confirmed that the show is coming sometime in 2026. The cast for season two will include Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Miya Cech, Elizabeth Yu, Ty Lee and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, with Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim. More information is sure to drop later.

Netflix announced in last year that Miya Cech would play Toph Beifong for the series, much to the delight of fans. Toph Beifong is a blind teenager who (eventually) agrees to train Aang in the ancient art of earth-bending. According to the Casting Call: “She is sassy, confident and unfiltered. For most of her life her strength and formidable earthbending skills have been suppressed, but now on the run as the Avatar’s earthbending master she is uninhibited to become the fierce warrior she believes she is inside.”

The official press release reads,
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. In S2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Christine Boylan (Poker Face, Once Upon a Time) serves as executive producer and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) is executive producer and director, alongside directors Anu Menon, Amit Gupta and Hiromi Kamata. Dan Lin and Ryan Halprin serve as executive producers from Rideback. Additional executive producers include Brendan Ferguson and Albert Kim.

Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Gordan Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Maria Zhang as Suki in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Katie Yu/Netflix © 2025
Avatar: The Last Airbender. Miya Cech as Toph in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Katie Yu/Netflix © 2025
Avatar: The Last Airbender. Gordan Cormier as Aang in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Katie Yu/Netflix © 2025
Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Gordan Cormier as Aang, Miya Cech as Toph in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Katie Yu/Netflix © 2025

