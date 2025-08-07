Dave Bautista is reportedly nearing two deals to star in Road House 2 and Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot

Jake Gyllenhaal could have someone new to punch in the face for Road House 2 if Dave Bautista signs on the dotted line! According to sources close to Deadline, the Dune and Glass Onion star is closing in on deals for two anticipated action films: Road House 2 and Highlander, starring Henry Cavill as the immortal warrior.

Deadline says Dave Bautista will star opposite Henry Cavill in the Chad Stahelski-directed Highlander reboot as the Kurgan, the character made famous by Clancy Brown in the original sci-fi classic starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. Rumors about who would play Kurgan have circulated since the project’s announcement, and casting Bautista as the immortal powerhouse makes perfect sense.

As for Road House 2, Deadline says Dave Bautista will star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the anticipated sequel to Doug Liman’s 2024 remake of the 1989 action epic starring Patrick Swayze. Will Beall (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) will write the script for Road House 2, continuing the saga of ex-UFC fighter turned bouncer Dalton. Initially, Guy Ritchie was directing Road House 2, but after exiting the project, Nobody and Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller is stepping up to the bar.

Highlander director Chad Stahelski teased the timeline for his remake last year, telling The Direct, “We’re bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes,” he said. “There’s big opportunity for action. There’s a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it’s a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little… another kind of myth.”

So far, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind), and Marisa Abela (Black Bag, Back to Black) lead the cast of Highlander as MacLeod, Ramirez, and Brenda, respectively.

Are you excited about Dave Bautista possibly joining the casts of Highlander and Road House 2? I picture Bautista in Kurgan's boney armor, and it feels right.