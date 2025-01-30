Videos promote upcoming Netflix sequels Troll 2 and The Old Guard 2

The Charlize Theron action film The Old Guard was a hit for the Netflix streaming service when it was released in 2020. Directed by Roar Uthaug (whose previous credits included Cold Prey, The Wave, and the Alicia Vikander version of Tomb Raider), the Norwegian creature feature Troll was another success for Netflix when it was released in December 2022. Both of those movies are now getting sequels that are expected to reach Netflix by the end of 2025, when The Old Guard 2 heading for a July 2nd release and Troll 2 not yet having a release date – and Netflix decided to start building the hype for both of them today, releasing a clip from Troll 2 that can be seen in the embed above and a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts of The Old Guard 2, which can be found at the bottom of this article.

Troll had the following synopsis: Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore? Uthaug reteamed with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Motion Blur for the sequel, which tells this story: When a powerful new troll is awakened, chaos spreads across Norway, thrusting Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann), Andreas (Kim Falck), and Captain Kris (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen) into their most dangerous mission yet. To stop the creature’s rampage, they must make new allies, new weapons, and dive into ancient Norwegian history for answers. Can they overcome the impossible odds to save their country from the brink of darkness? Experience the breathtaking action in Troll 2 – landing on Netflix later this year.

Based on a graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard was scripted by Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film introduced viewers to a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die who have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile, the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Rucka wrote the screenplay for the sequel and serves as executive producer. This time, Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence The Old Guard 2 is being produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance, Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah, and Marc Evans of Marc Evans Productions. Prince-Bythewood is also on board as producer. The sequel was directed by Victoria Mahoney, who has previously directed episodes of multiple TV shows, including You and Lovecraft Country, and was also the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Theron is joined in the cast by fellow returning Old Guard cast members KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Veronica Ngo, as well as new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

Are you looking forward to Troll 2 and/or The Old Guard 2? Check out the promotional videos, then let us know by leaving a comment below.