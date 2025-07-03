The Old Guard 3: Charlize Theron doesn’t sound confident the sequel will happen

The Old Guard 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and if you’ve watched it, you’ll know it lays the groundwork (and then some) for another sequel. But while The Old Guard 3 may seem inevitable, Charlize Theron told THR that it’s anything but guaranteed.

When asked how confident she was that Netflix would pull the trigger on The Old Guard 3, Theron said, “ Oh, never confident, no. One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. “

Theron continued, “ This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one. We never ended the first one thinking we were going to do a second, but that was just how it happened to be. So we treated this one exactly the same, but I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like. “

Related Victoria Mahoney will not return to direct if The Old Guard 3 happens

If The Old Guard 3 does move forward, one person who won’t be back is director Victoria Mahoney. “ I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not, and this—because, as you mentioned, the duration of this film took me from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects, ” she said. “ So, I will be for the next six, seven years, on some other jobs. And so someone else will take that mantle in a wonderful, exciting way, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I know it’ll be great, and it’ll be fun, and it will be with great regard and care for the audience, and I will be eagerly awaiting it. “

Our own Alex Maidy was mixed on the film, particularly as Theron doesn’t have enough screen time with co-star Uma Thurman, who plays the villain. “ Thurman spends most of her time walking and talking rather than fighting, a bait-and-switch for those waiting to see the Kill Bill star again wielding a sword on screen, ” Maidy wrote. “ Thurman and Theron only share about ten minutes of screen time, and their fight, which was meant to be an epic sequence, feels overly choreographed and underwhelming. The Old Guard 2 runs lean, clocking in at about 100 minutes, but none of the fights have the same intensity as the first movie. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Do you want to see The Old Guard 3?

