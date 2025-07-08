Squid Game season 3 tops Netflix’s Top 10 of the week and heads to the Top 3 All-Time most popular list

It’s a big week for Squid Game. The popular Korean show has unleashed season 3 on Netflix a couple weeks ago and is topping the charts. Our Alex Maidy glowed about it in his review, where he says, “Squid Game 3 plays out in a way that brings the story started in the second season to a close and works as a bookend to the first season. I definitely enjoyed Squid Game 3 more than Squid Game 2, but both pale compared to the now classic first season. These sequel seasons try to raise the stakes in scope and the complexity of the games the players are forced to compete in, but neither manages to replicate what made the first season so good. I am intrigued to see where Squid Game can go outside the Korean peninsula, which I hope incorporates characters still alive at the end of this season. Fans of Squid Game will enjoy this final competition, but I am glad to put this story aside and see what could be next.”

According to the streamer, Squid Game season 3 is sitting at number 1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the second week in a row. Additionally, it is about to reach number 3 in the most popular non-English shows list. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron’s new film, The Old Guard 2, made its debut at number 1 on its opening week and settled in a spot on the Top 10 in all countries ranked with 37.5 million views. Netflix also said Fans of the series prepared for the sequel by revisiting The Old Guard, which spent another week on the list at No. 4 with 9.5 million views.