Squid Game creator on potential David Fincher spinoff series

Don’t worry, there won’t be any spoilers for the third and final season of Squid Game here, mostly because I haven’t had the chance to watch it yet. Although the series has ended, several potential spinoffs have been rumoured, including an American version of Squid Game from director David Fincher.

While speaking with THR, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked what he could say about the possible David Fincher spinoff.

“ Honestly, nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this, ” he said. “ I’ve only read it in articles myself as well. I’ve always been a huge fan of David Fincher’s work — from Se7en — and I’ve loved his films. So if he were to create an American Squid Game, I think that would be very interesting to watch. I would definitely click on it immediately after it’s released, if it were to happen. “

The official logline for the final season reads: “ The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed. “

Our own Alex Maidy said he enjoyed Squid Game season 3 more than the second season, but neither can hold a candle to the first. “ These sequel seasons try to raise the stakes in scope and the complexity of the games the players are forced to compete in, but neither manages to replicate what made the first season so good, ” he wrote. “ I am intrigued to see where Squid Game can go outside the Korean peninsula, which I hope incorporates characters still alive at the end of this season. Fans of Squid Game will enjoy this final competition, but I am glad to put this story aside and see what could be next. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you like to see David Fincher tackle Squid Game? Or should the series be left alone?